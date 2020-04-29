Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a man they believe is connected to an armed robbery and false imprisonment case in the Jacksonville area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On March 30, officers responded to the incident where it was determined that a victim was forced to drive around to various ATM locations and businesses within the city, police said.

The victim's debit card was then used by a man to make a purchase, according to JSO. Police are now asking for the community's help to identify the man they believe is the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8-66-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.