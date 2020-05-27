Police looking for suspect after cash, lottery tickets stolen from Arlington business

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Wednesday locating a suspect after an Arlington business reported that cash and lottery tickets were stolen.
On Sunday, a business located in the 7200 block of Merill Road told police that a suspect entered the back room of the business and stole cash. A short while later, the suspect returned to the back room and stole lottery tickets before fleeing the area in the vehicle pictured below.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.