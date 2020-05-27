Police looking for suspect after cash, lottery tickets stolen from Arlington business

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Wednesday locating a suspect after an Arlington business reported that cash and lottery tickets were stolen.

On Sunday, a business located in the 7200 block of Merill Road told police that a suspect entered the back room of the business and stole cash. A short while later, the suspect returned to the back room and stole lottery tickets before fleeing the area in the vehicle pictured below.