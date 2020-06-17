Police looking for possibly armed man in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach Police said there is a heavy police presence near Tideview Park Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the police department posted on Facebook that there is a heavy police presence in the area of West 1st Street and Begonia Street. Police did not disclose what happened in the area but said officers are looking for a man in his 30s with a bald head and many tattoos.
The man may be armed, according to police.
If you have any information, call police at 904-247-5859.