x
Skip Navigation

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

crime

Police looking for possibly armed man in Atlantic Beach

Police did not disclose what happened in the area but said officers are looking for a man in his 30s with a bald head and many tattoos.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach Police said there is a heavy police presence near Tideview Park Wednesday afternoon. 

Just before 4:30 p.m., the police department posted on Facebook that there is a heavy police presence in the area of West 1st Street and Begonia Street. Police did not disclose what happened in the area but said officers are looking for a man in his 30s with a bald head and many tattoos.

The man may be armed, according to police. 

If you have any information, call police at 904-247-5859.