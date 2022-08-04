x
Police looking for person in connection to car theft on Monument Road

During this crime of opportunity, police say a subject "seized the moment as well as the victim’s vehicle" and sped from the area.
Credit: JSO
JSO says this man stole a car in the area of Monument Road earlier this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person in relation to a reported car theft in the area of Monument Road.

JSO says on Monday, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1000 Monument Road in reference to a reported auto theft.  

Investigation revealed the victim entered an area business and left his vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition. During this crime of opportunity, police say a subject "seized the moment as well as the victim’s vehicle" and sped from the area.

Anyone having any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Man police are looking for in connection to auto burglary.

