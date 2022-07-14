JSO: Missing 80-year-old man found dead inside home

Ferdinand D. Holford, 80, was reported missing by a friend this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 80-year-old was found dead inside his home Thursday evening after a search.

Police say Ferdinand D. Holford, 80, was reported missing by a friend this week.

Just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday, patrol officers were dispatched to the area of West Carbondale Drive and Lauder Avenue in reference to a missing person.

JSO says the victim was last seen on July 12 by neighbors in the area of West Carbondale Drive and Lauder Avenue.

Due to the victim's age, police say they were trying to locate him in an effort to ascertain his safety.