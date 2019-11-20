The St. Augustine Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who allegedly stole a TV. from a dessert and coffee shop.

According to police, on Thursday at approximately 9:07 p.m., two people entered the back patio area of ChocoLattes, located 47 Cordova St., and stole the T.V.

Police say the T.V. was a 40 inch Vizio valued at $120 and was still in its unopened box.

ChocoLattes posted on Facebook that the crime was actually commited on Nov. 3 after they closed and were planning to put the device up inside their shop.

"If anybody has any information or knows these two gentlemen, please share that with us," the post reads. "Thank you!"

The model and serial numbers are unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call Det. Ferrell by phone at 904-669-0060 or by email at wferrell@staugpd.com.