JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for your help identifying a man accused of armed robbery at an Arlington business Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a release the man pictured entered a business in the area of 9000 Atlantic Blvd. and told the workers he had a weapon. The man demanded money and left the business with the cash, using a bicycle to get away.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

If you have any information on who the suspect is, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.