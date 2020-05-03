The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for a 2002 vehicular homicide after he was reportedly seen in the St. Augustine area.

Deputies said Eric Ritters, 45, is wanted by the Florida Highway Patrol for three counts of vehicular homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Ritter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The following image is an age enhancement of Ritters to show what he may look like now.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office