Police looking for man following vehicle, foot chase on I-10 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a man who exited his car and ran from authorities into the woods off Interstate 10 in Duval County after being pulled over Thursday morning.

FHP posted the following statement to their 'X' page, just before 11 a.m.:

"We have a large police presence in the area of I-10 and US 301, due to a vehicle pursuit. Vehicle fled from Troopers and bailed out on foot into the tree line. Numerous officers and assets on site tracking suspect."

FHP says a female passenger has been detained and that the man who fled is described as a White male with brown hair and a beard and is not wearing a shirt. Troopers say they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Florida 511 of Northeast Florida says the right lane is blocked on I-10 East in Duval County, just before mile marker 341 due to the police activity.

