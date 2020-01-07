x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

crime

Police looking for man after victim's wallet was snatched in Englewood area

Police said the incident happened on May 31 in the 4100 block of University Boulevard South. The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a red two-door vehicle.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Police are looking for the pictured man after he reportedly snatched a victim's wallet in the 4100 block of University Boulevard South.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man Wednesday after a reported robbery in the Englewood area.

On May 31, police responded to the 4100 block of University Boulevard South after a robbery by sudden snatching was reported. Police said a suspect snatched a victim's wallet and was then seen fleeing the area in a red two-door vehicle.

Police are asking for the communities help to identify and locate the pictured man. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of $3,000.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Police are looking for the pictured man after he reportedly snatched a victim's wallet in the 4100 block of University Boulevard South.