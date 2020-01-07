Police looking for man after victim's wallet was snatched in Englewood area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man Wednesday after a reported robbery in the Englewood area.
On May 31, police responded to the 4100 block of University Boulevard South after a robbery by sudden snatching was reported. Police said a suspect snatched a victim's wallet and was then seen fleeing the area in a red two-door vehicle.
Police are asking for the communities help to identify and locate the pictured man. Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of $3,000.