Police are looking to identify the man pictured below in reference to a reported business robbery in the Baymeadows area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 25, a business robbery was reported in the 9900 block of Baymeadows Road.

Police said a man entered the business, approached the counter and demanded money from an employee before fleeing the area.

Anyone with information related to the identity of this man is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office