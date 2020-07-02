Police are asking for help from the community Friday to identify two suspects after a reported robbery in the Baymeadows area.

On Jan. 19, a man said two individuals took property from him before fleeing on foot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

That man told police that he had arranged to meet up with a person via an online marketplace in the area of 10100 Baymeadows Road to sell an item.

Anyone with information on the identities of the pictured individuals below is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office