Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old teen that was allegedly involved in a shooting at a skate park in Jax Beach Friday.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says a felony arrest warrant was issued with the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting at the skate park located within Sunshine Park at 2508 South Beach Parkway.

One person was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

If anyone has any information on this individual, you're asked to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or by email at tipline@jaxbchfl.net