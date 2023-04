The man was shot in the leg when a white car drove by the scooter, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night while riding on a scooter, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened when a white vehicle drove up to the victim around the 5500 block of Playa Way.

Police say the man was shot one time in the leg. Police expect him to recover.