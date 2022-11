The man was found in his car with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to JSO.

There is no suspect information available. The Robbery Unit was notified and responded to investigate.