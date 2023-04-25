Police: Jacksonville man hit 3 people, fled, leading to police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested after he hit three pedestrians and fled from the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
One of the victims is has life-threatening injuries, while the other two have serious injuries but are stable.
A white Dodge Charger with a red stripe hit three people traveling on the shoulder at the intersection of Minnie Street and Kings Road Tuesday, Lt. Mana with JSO said. .
The driver did not stop, fleeing the scene. A patrol sergeant found the vehicle at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard and tried to stop the car.
According to Mana, the driver did not stop and a chase began.
The suspect ran multiple red lights, driving at a high rate of speed until he crashed into a light pole at I-295 and Beach Boulevard.
He was taken into custody with minor injuries, and taken to a local hospital.