Police: Jacksonville man hit 3 people, fled, leading to police chase

Police say a man took off after hitting 3 pedestrians, who were seriously injured.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested after he hit three pedestrians and fled from the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One of the victims is has life-threatening injuries, while the other two have serious injuries but are stable.

A white Dodge Charger with a red stripe hit three people traveling on the shoulder at the intersection of Minnie Street and Kings Road Tuesday, Lt. Mana with JSO said. .

The driver did not stop, fleeing the scene. A patrol sergeant found the vehicle at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard and tried to stop the car.

According to Mana, the driver did not stop and a chase began.

The suspect ran multiple red lights, driving at a high rate of speed until he crashed into a light pole at I-295 and Beach Boulevard.