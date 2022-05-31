JSO: Death of Jacksonville man found in the street not a homicide

The road at Lem Turner and Trout River Boulevard in Jacksonville was closed Monday morning after a body was found in the road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found on the road, suffering from gunshot wounds, between Lem Turner Boulevard and Trout River Boulevard in Jacksonville Monday. The death is now ruled not to be a homicide, JSO said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The road was closed for about an hour from seven to eight a.m., but was then reopened.

There are businesses in the area that may be able to provide surveillance video to aid in this investigation, JSO said, but there were were no eyewitnesses.