Police: Jacksonville man found dead in pool Monday night

The man was found when officers responded to the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult man drowned in a pool in the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the home at 8:46 p.m., finding the man unresponsive in the pool.

Lifesaving measures by police and paramedics were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, according to JSO.

Homicide Unit detectives and crime scene detectives are investigating.