A 22-year-old man is facing video voyeurism charges after he was reportedly caught inside a woman's bathroom at a Jacksonville hospice office last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 2 around 1 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about lewd/lascivious activity.

When police arrived, one of the victims told officers she was inside the bathroom within VITAS Healthcare, a hospice office at 7406 Fullerton St., when the incident, redacted in the police report, occurred.

When she left the stall, she stopped another woman there. The two then reportedly saw a man, identified as J'Juan Alexander Calvy, exit another stall, according to the police report.

They reportedly stopped Calvy, who began apologizing. He reportedly tried to leave, but he was told to stay until police arrived, the police report states.

Police made contact with Calvy who told them "he was doing something he probably shouldn't have," according to the police report.

Calvy was detained and questioned, police say. He was then arrested and transported to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

Police didn't release other details about the incident, only that they seized his cell phone.

Calvy now faces a third-degree felony charge of video voyeurism. This is reportedly his first offense.