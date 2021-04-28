Jacksonville police warn people what to be aware of in catalytic converter thefts

JSO said there has been a specific trend in catalytic converter thefts from full-sized pickup trucks, Priuses, and Econoline-style work vans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout after noticing an increase in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles around the city.

JSO said there has been a specific trend in catalytic converter thefts from full-sized pickup trucks, Priuses, and Econoline-style work vans.

Now, officers are recommending that individuals park their vehicles in well-lit populated areas, a home garage, near motion activated cameras or video surveillance, and refrain from leaving vehicles unattended in empty business parking lots.

Other safety tips include installing an aftermarket catalytic converter protection plate or a motion-sensing alarm system on your vehicle, JSO said.

During the thefts, suspects use power tools to remove the parts, police said. Individuals should be aware of loud noises around vehicles and contact police if they observe any suspicious behavior.