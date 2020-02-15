Police are asking for the communities help to locate a 34-year-old Northside man wanted for felony battery by strangulation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Eric Ryan Maxwell is believed to be a transient individual and is known to frequent the Broward Road and Interstate-95 areas of Jacksonville's northside, police said.

Maxwell is also wanted for a violation of injunction with a bond amount of $550,000 along with the felony battery charge.

Anyone with information on Maxwell's whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-8-66-845-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

JSO