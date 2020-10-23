SWAT standoff underway in Orange Park neighborhood

Neighbors told First Coast News they have been evacuated from their homes.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is conducting a SWAT standoff in the Eagle Landing neighborhood of Orange Park Friday morning.

CCSO said it has an increased law enforcement presence in the 1200 block of Harbour Town Drive and asked for the community to stay out of the area.

Neighbors told First Coast News they have been evacuated from their homes. Some are gathered outside watching the sheriff's office work.

A First Coast News crew heard an officer say "Please step out of your home. We would like to talk to you."

Neighbors say the scene is intense.

"A little up the street from us police officers in tactical gear with rifles and guns out and the bullhorns were telling somebody to come to the door with their hands up," neighbor Ciny Bleiel said. "And let them know they're safe. That didn't seem to get a response. Then they started going to surrounding neighbors and asking them to vacate."

Some neighbors have been told to evacuate while others are sitting in chairs outside their home waiting to see what happens, according to our crew on the scene.