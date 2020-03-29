JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lake Forrest area Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said patrol and rescue crews responded to the 1100 block of Brandywine Street at 8:40 a.m. At the scene, a man in his 50s was found sitting in the vehicle unresponsive.

JSO and rescue crews determined the victim was dead as a result of undetermined injuries. Investigators are canvassing for any video or witnesses that could help determine what happened, though it is unknown if foul play occurred, JSO said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.