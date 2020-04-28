JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after he was shot in the Normandy Manor neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were called to the scene near the 2100 block of Carot Drive at about 6:30 p.m. Once at the scene, officers said the victim who was reported shot was no longer in the area and was taken to a local hospital.

JSO said the victim is believed to be in his late teens and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.