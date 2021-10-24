x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Woman shot in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

Police believe the incident stemmed from a previous incident that happened early Sunday at the same location.
Generic police lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Jacksonville Heights area Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Melissa Court at around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police believe the incident stemmed from a previous incident that happened early Sunday at the same location. 

JSO said a gray vehicle pulled in front of the home and shot numerous rounds into the occupied residence.

Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Related Articles

In Other News

Ahmaud Arbery's aunt says the family is being patient as jury selection continues