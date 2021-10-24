Police: Woman shot in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Jacksonville Heights area Sunday afternoon.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Melissa Court at around 2 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident stemmed from a previous incident that happened early Sunday at the same location.
JSO said a gray vehicle pulled in front of the home and shot numerous rounds into the occupied residence.
Violent Crimes detectives responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.