JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body with a gunshot wound at a strip mall on Merrill Road.

JSO was called out to the strip mall at 6200 Merrill Rd. Tuesday in reference to a shooting. Police found a man shot at least once and pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is no ID on the victim, but officers estimate that he's in his twenties.

Police will carry on the investigation by talking to witnesses at nearby stores and searching for surveillance video.

No suspect information is available at this time and police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.