Jacksonville police searching for bank robbery suspect on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in a bank robbery Thursday morning on the Westside.

JSO says a man wearing a red shirt with a design printed on it, along with a black, beanie-style cap, blue jeans and a blue camouflage print gaiter mask walked into the Synovus Bank in the 900 block of Lane Avenue South around 10:50 a.m.

The man walked up to the teller, who asked the man to remove the mask, but he refused, police say. The man then slid a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect was able to get away with the cash in a silver or gray small SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, JSO says. He never displayed a weapon or said that he was armed, according to police.

There were three employees inside the bank at the time, but no other customers, police say. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, in his 40s.

The bank is still conducting an audit to determine the amount of money the suspect got away with, police say.