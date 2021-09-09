Heavy police presence closes area around Stayable Suites hotel on Jacksonville's Northside

There are dozens of people at nearby businesses who have been waiting for more than two hours to get back into their rooms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident at the Stayable Suites hotel Thursday evening.

First Coast News has a crew on the scene who says JSO has the area around the hotel blocked off on Dunn Avenue near Harts Road.

There are dozens of people at nearby businesses who have been waiting for more than two hours to get back into their rooms.

Officers have not released any information about the incident they are responding to.

First Coast News has a crew on scene and we will continue to update this developing story.