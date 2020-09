The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to a deadly hit-and-run at 9300 Crystal Springs Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Jackosnville's westside.

JSO said the crash happened at 9300 Crystal Springs Rd. Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

The crash happened just down the road from Crystal Springs Elementary.

A man was found on the side of Crystal Springs Road and taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.