JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a child being shot in the head Monday, apparently caught in crossfire during a dispute, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

The mayor tweeted that he was briefed by JSO about the shooting. He said "A child was shot in the head (Monday) in what appears to be crossfire related to a dispute."

Police are now pursuing the suspect, according to Curry.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

