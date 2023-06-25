Police investigating bomb threat in residential area of Northwest Jacksonville

JSO says they believe they are in contact with all involved parties and that the scene is no longer active.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after receiving a call Sunday morning of a bomb threat in a residential area in Northwest Jacksonville.

Officers responded at 1:34 a.m. to the 8700 block of 3rd Avenue and found a "potential destructive device."

JSO told residents in the nearby area to evacuate their homes for safety or were advised to remain sheltered in place.

JSO's Hazardous Devices Unit has responded to the threat and are handling the investigation.

The scene is no longer active, as no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police say they believe they are in contact with all involved parties and that no people of interest remain outstanding.