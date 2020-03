JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting in the Moncrief area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported at 1400 31st St. W around 8:42 p.m. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.