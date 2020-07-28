Man in hospital after drive-by shooting on the Eastside

Police determined that the victim was shot while standing outside the 1500 block of East 21st Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot during a drive-by shooting on Jacksonville's eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called out to East 21st and Bennett Streets around 3:15 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his lower body, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. At this time, his condition isn't known, but police say he was conscious when he was being transported.

Upon investigating, police determined that the victim was shot while standing outside the 1500 block of East 21st Street. The shooter was reportedly traveling inside a vehicle west on East 21st Street and fired multiple rounds at the victim, police said.