Police investigate shooting in West Jacksonville

A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the victim's children were recovered from the suspect, who was arrested, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in West Jacksonville that happened Sunday evening.

JSO said an officer was flagged down by a shooting victim around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West 1st Street and Fairfax Street. Police said "a known individual had shot the victim and was still with his children in the 3000 block of Lowell Avenue."

Police arrived at the Lowell Avenue address and arrested the suspect, recovering the victim's children without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.