Police investigate shooting in Sherwood Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Sherwood Forest area of Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a shooting was reported Monday night sometime before 11 p.m. Police were called to 9300 Norfolk Blvd.
JSO is set to give an update about what happened at 11:30 p.m.
First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.
According to the JSO crime mapping tool, there have been seven assaults reported within a half-mile of the address where the shooting was reported in the last four weeks.