Crime

Police investigate shooting in Sherwood Forest area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a shooting was reported Monday evening on Norfolk Boulevard.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Sherwood Forest area of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a shooting was reported Monday night sometime before 11 p.m. Police were called to 9300 Norfolk Blvd.

JSO is set to give an update about what happened at 11:30 p.m.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

According to the JSO crime mapping tool, there have been seven assaults reported within a half-mile of the address where the shooting was reported in the last four weeks.

