JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Sherwood Forest area.

JSO said there were reports of a person shot on the 4700 block of Portsmouth Avenue. A First Coast News source said it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting at 9:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Soutel Drive.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.

