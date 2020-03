JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a 911 call came in about a person in cardiac arrest, police and fire rescue crews went to a Moncrief home and found a man who had been shot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the man was shot somewhere else. He died in the home.

Investigators are speaking with a witness, but as of yet say they have no suspect.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.