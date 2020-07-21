3 men shot in Kernan Boulevard home, 1 in critical condition

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says three people were found with gunshot wounds at 3600 Kernan Blvd. South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the Southside.

Police said they were called to reports of a person shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Kernan Boulevard South, which is a residential area in Jacksonville's Sans Pareil neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot inside a residential unit, JSO said. Two of the victims were in non-life-threatening condition.

One of the victims was in critical condition, according to police.

JSO said the cause of the shooting is under investigation, and no potential suspect information is available to release to the public at this time. Detectives are on scene investigating, police said.