Police investigate after man shot in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times Friday morning in the Jacksonville Heights area.

JSO said they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the intersection of Brannon Avenue and Firetower Road around 8 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said the 911 call came in around 8, but they did not have information on who made the call.

Police did not have any information about a suspect or whether there were any witnesses to the shooting.