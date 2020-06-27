Police investigate shooting in Hyde Park

Police say a 19-year-old was shot on Pinocchio Drive, then walked to a nearby food store and called for help. His injuries were not life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man was shot around 6:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of Pinocchio Drive in Hyde Park. The victim walked to a nearby Food Store on Lane Avenue and called police for help, JSO said.

Police said the victim's injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening, according to medical workers who responded. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At this point in their investigation, police said it appears the victim was shot in a residential area, and a house was also hit by bullets, but no one else was hurt. The victim would not cooperate with the investigation or provide any information about what happened, police said.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene to figure out what happened and will take the lead in the investigation, police said. No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police said they have no suspect information or witnesses.