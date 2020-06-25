73-year-old man shot in leg in Brentwood neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is set to give an update on the shooting at 10:10 p.m. on North Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 73-year-old man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the leg in the Brentwood area Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Main Street at 8:10 p.m. Officers were able to locate the victim but no victims came forward and there is no suspect information, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.