JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near Argyle Forest in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to a home in the 7500 block of Ginger Tea Trail around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a young man with a gunshot wound near his shoulder. Police said the victim refused to speak to them at the scene about the circumstances that led to him being shot.

Police said the preliminary information appears to be that the victim was visiting a friend and was shot somewhere outside the home by an unknown suspect. He was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The JSO Violent Crimes Unit is taking the lead in the investigation to try to figure out what happened. No arrests have been made, and police did not give any information about a possible suspect.

RELATED: Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot in Argyle Forest

RELATED: Argyle Forest Motel 6 shooting suspect charged with aggravated battery

RELATED: Residents allowed to return home after shooting in Argyle Forest neighborhood