Police investigate overnight shooting on 110th Street

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Timucuan Elementary School in Southwest Jacksonville.

JSO said officers were called to the 7100 block of Blanding Boulevard after a person was reported shot at the 5400 block of 110th Street. The victim, a young man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the lower extremities, police said.

Police said the suspect is "still outstanding" and the JSO Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. They do not know whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.