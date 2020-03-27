JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in the Moncrief area Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police responded to a reports of gunshots in the area of 1700 W. 31st St. around 7:45 p.m. Police found three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims went to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

According to the JSO Crime Map on its website, there have been five crimes reported within a half-mile of the address in the last week: two assaults, a burglary, a motor vehicle theft and a larceny report.

Police ask if anyone has information to call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. That number is 1-866-845-TIPS.