JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead at a Baymeadows apartment complex near the Florida State College of Jacksonville campus Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 8 p.m. police responded to reports of shots fired at the complex on 9801 Old Baymeadows Road. Upon arriving at the scene, JSO found a man shot outside the complex.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At 9:40 p.m. Florida State College of Jacksonville set an alert to students about a police presence near its Deerwood campus.

JSO does not have a suspect description and has not yet identified the victim.

