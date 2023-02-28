Police interrogation video released of suspect in triple homicide, Amber Alert in Jacksonville

Terrell Lewis accused of murdering three people, including his son’s mother, in front of the child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police interrogation released in the case against Terrell Lewis shows him in the hours after his arrest last April.

Police say Lewis shot and killed three siblings earlier that day, including the mother of his son, before fleeting with the child. He was caught after an Amber Alert was issued for the boy.

According to the video obtained by First Coast News, Lewis spoke only briefly to police. “Just skip me. I don’t really want to talk,” he says when a detective asks him what happened.

“So you’re not the person that we need to talk to?” the detective asks.

“You tell me,” Lewis replies. “That’s what I’m asking.”

The video then shows the detectives being called out of the room. They return three hours later, photograph Lewis, tell him to strip off all of his clothing and get into a green jail uniform.

“You know why you changed your clothes and switched over, right?” the detective asks when he’s done.

“No sir,” Lewis replies.

“You’ve been charged with murder. Three counts of murder.”

After his arrest Lewis was charged with a fourth murder charge from an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.