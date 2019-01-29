The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found shot to death in a U-Haul truck on the Westside Saturday morning.

Forty-two-year-old Steven Cleary was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a white U-Haul van in the 500 block of Susie Street just before 3 a.m., according to JSO's Homicides Murder Data.

JSO determined that Cleary had managed to drive his vehicle a short distance before crashing into a chain link fence.

A suspect has not yet been named in this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

