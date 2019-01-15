JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body with a gunshot wound at a strip mall on Merrill Road.

JSO was called out to a coin laundromat at 6203 Merrill Road in reference to a shooting. Police found 24-year-old, Quartz Walden, shot and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police will carry on the investigation by talking to witnesses at nearby stores and searching for surveillance video.

No suspect information is available at this time and police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

This is the fifth murder of the year.