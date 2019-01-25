JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified and arrested a bank robbery suspect in the Arlington area.

JSO has arrested Clay Boatright, 41, has been arrested for the Community First Credit Union bank robbery on Merrill Road a week ago. The agency says the arrest was made thanks to a tip from the community.

According to police, The incident happened last Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. when the suspect walked into the Community First Credit Union in the 6600 block of Merrill Road. JSO says the suspect walked up to a teller and handed a note that demanded money, police said.

After receiving the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen northbound across Merrill Road.