Police have identified the suspect who died during last week's officer-involved shooting on Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Dorgel Cisnero Mesa barricaded himself around 11:35 a.m. in his ex-wife's home after an attempted burglary on Caribbean Court in Arlington on Feb. 27, launching a SWAT call-out.

JSO said Mesa reportedly exited the house and waved a gun in his hand, acting erratically before running back inside.

"A few moments later, he came back outside and pointed his firearm toward the police officer. The officer fired one round, striking him," T.K. Waters, the chief of investigation, said last Thursday.

Mesa died at the scene. Police have also released the following picture, saying this was the gun he used during the incident.

Police say this gun was involved in Arlington's officer-involved shooting last Thursday, Feb. 27.

JSO

Officer M.S. Clark was identified as the JSO officer who reportedly shot Mesa. He is a 12-year JSO veteran and this is his first officer-involved shooting.

He was placed on leave while the investigation continues. The State Attorney's Office is also investigating the shooting.

